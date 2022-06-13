Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Eastern Brooksville – 2022-4023

Update #2 – Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Eastern Brooksville – 2022-4023Update

#2On 06-07-2022, the trial for the defendant, Valentine Frederick Russ, commenced as a speedy trial was sought by the defense.Russ was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Burglary of a Dwelling with a Firearm.On 06-09-22, after deliberating for only 35 minutes, the jury found Russ GUILTY on both charges.

Russ will be sentenced on 06-30-2022.

When the trial was over, several jurors requested to speak with the prosecutor, Mr. Rob Lewis. Each of those jurors told Mr. Lewis how impressed they were with the work of the Patrol deputies, Major Case detectives, and Forensic technicians. Jurors specifically mentioned the Faro Technology used by Forensic technicians, which gave them (jurors) a three-dimensional walk-through of the crime scene.

Having had the three-dimensional walk-through, jurors were better able to put into perspective, key pieces of evidence collected from the crime scene.Mr. Lewis went on to say that, to the best of his knowledge, this was the first time that the 3D component of Faro Technology had been used, in court, for a crime scene walk-through.Mr. Lewis finished by saying, “Law enforcement is a team sport and I’m thrilled to have such great teammates.

”Update #1 – 02-10-22

Detectives have made an arrest in this case. Early this morning, the adult male, who was initially located on scene holding a firearm, was placed under arrest. This individual has been charged with Premeditated First Degree Murder. He is being held in the Hernando County Detention Center on a no bond status.Investigation has revealed this case is domestic in nature.

With that being said, we will not be providing the name of the arrestee, so as to protect the identity of the victim.There is no additional information available at this time.Original Information 02-09-22On 02-09-22 just after 9:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Robb Road in Brooksville in regards to a possible Shooting.Upon arrival, deputies observed one adult on the ground and one adult male standing in the yard, holding a firearm.Deputies quickly secured the firearm and placed the adult male in custody.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services personnel moved in to provide treatment to both individuals. Unfortunately, the adult (located on the ground) was pronounced deceased as a result of at least one gunshot wound. As per Marsy’s Law, the deceased individual (victim) will not be identified.Detectives advise all parties involved in this incident are accounted for and there is no danger to the community.Detectives and forensics specialists will be on scene for the next several hours gathering and processing physical evidence.There will be no additional information available this evening. We hope to provide an update tomorrow afternoon.