Deputies Arrest Man Involved in Traffic Crash

On 01-23-23 at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Traffic Crash on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road (near Cortez Boulevard).

As a deputy arrived on scene, one of the parties involved in the crash fired one or more shots from a handgun at or near the other parties involved in the crash. The suspect then fled the scene, on a motorcycle, at a high rate of speed.

The suspect was pursued by deputies and the FHP, with assistance from the HCSO Aviation Unit, who assumed the lead in the pursuit.

The suspect subsequently drove his motorcycle into an open garage at a residence on Arcadia Avenue in Spring Hill. Deputies quickly apprehended the suspect as he exited the residence.

A crime scene has been established at the original crash scene and at the residence on Arcadia Avenue.

The investigation continues.

