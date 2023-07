BARRICADED PERSON – MARIPOE ROAD – WEEKI WACHEE ***UPDATE #2*** 7/5/23 @4:34 P.M. DEPUTIES, SWAT, AND CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM ARE STILL ON SCENE. SUBJECT REMAINS BARRICADED INSIDE RESIDENCE. OUR CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM IS ATTEMPTING TO MAKE CONTACT WITH THE SUBJECT IN HOPES OF NEGOTIATING A PEACEFUL RESOLUTION. INTERSECTIONS ARE STILL CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC AND RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED TO STAY INSIDE THEIR HOMES FOR SAFETY. WE WILL KEEP YOU UPDATED AT THE SITUATION PROGRESSES. ***UPDATE*** THIS IS STILL AN ACTIVE SITUATION – RESIDENTS ARE ASKED TO STAY INSIDE THEIR HOMES IF THEY HAVE NOT BEEN EVACUATED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT. PERSONS TRAVELING ARE ASKED TO AVOID THE AREA.

DEPUTIES ARE CURRENTLY AT A RESIDENCE ON MARIPOE ROAD IN WEEKI WACHEE (CROSS STREETS PAPERCRAFT/PACIFIC NIGHTHAWK) ATTEMPTING TO APPREHEND AN ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO IS ARMED WITH A FIREARM.

RESIDENTS IN THE IMMEDIATE AREA SHOULD REMAIN INDOORS UNLESS DIRECTED OTHERWISE BY LAW ENFORCEMENT. PLEASE DO NOT GO OUTSIDE TO TAKE A LOOK.

PLEASE HAVE CHILDREN COME INDOORS.

DRIVERS – PLEASE AVOID THE AREA AS STREETS WILL BE CLOSED.