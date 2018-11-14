When to Seek Seawall Repair

Most seawalls are relatively low-maintenance unless you have had an unusually stormy year. It’s not unusual to need repairs every now and again. Below are a few instances that you’ll need to seek repairs right away. You need to take care of the structure that keeps your soil and structures safe from erosion and water damage.

Visible Damage to the Seawall

Any area of the seawall you can see that has obvious damage should be repaired right away. Check these areas as thoroughly as possible during periods of low tide if they are placed in the water. Vinyl seawalls can take a real beating with sun damage and saltwater degradation. Replace any missing or damaged materials to maintain effective protection from water and soil erosion.

Ineffective Protection From Erosion

If water is getting around, under, or through your seawall, it’s in need of repair. You will tell-tale signs of high-water reaching areas that are not normal and missing soil or sand. Soil or sand loss can lead to instability on your property or of any existing structures.

Aging Materials

How old is your seawall? Seawalls that are made of heavy stone and boulders will last much longer than other types of materials. Older materials should always be replaced every few years for the most effective protection. Galvanized steel, vinyl, and other metals can all become corroded and prone to damage during storms.

Failure of A Seawall Inspection

Purchasing a new property that is near water that includes a seawall will generally include a basic inspection of the state of the structure. Any failure reported on the inspection should be addressed right away. Seek the seawall repair Palm Beach County residents depend on for quick and quality fixes.

Keep your seawall in great condition to avoid property and structural damage that can happen when tides rise and waves begin to get wild. Routine maintenance is all it takes to ensure your seawall is working as it should.