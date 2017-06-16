WANTED PERSON – Jeannie Grey

Sponsored Links
Jeannie Grey W/F DOB/11-18-1983
AKA – Jeannie Rampersaud and Jeannie Giordano
- Height –5’02”
- Weight – 145
- Hair – Brown
- Eyes – Brown
One Warrant
- Violation of Drug Offender Probation
- Possession of Personal ID Information
- No Bond.
If you know the whereabouts of this subject (or have any information), please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830. If you would like to remain anonymous or be eligible for a reward, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477). To submit a tip on line, please visit
http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com .