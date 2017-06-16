WANTED PERSON – Jeannie Grey

Sponsored Links

Jeannie Grey W/F DOB/11-18-1983

AKA – Jeannie Rampersaud and Jeannie Giordano

Height –5’02”

Weight – 145

Hair – Brown

Eyes – Brown

One Warrant

Violation of Drug Offender Probation

Possession of Personal ID Information

No Bond.

If you know the whereabouts of this subject (or have any information), please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830. If you would like to remain anonymous or be eligible for a reward, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477). To submit a tip on line, please visit

http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com .