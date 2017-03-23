WAGGITY WEDNESDAY 03-22-17

Sponsored Links

As you know, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office supports responsible pet ownership. If you are contemplating a new pet, please put a considerable amount of thought and planning into that decision. Consider adopting/rescuing your next pet from a local shelter. Please be sure that all of your pets are spayed/neutered.

With that being said, we support the mission of Hernando County Animal Services to save animals and place them in responsible, loving, fur-ever homes. Today, in keeping with our policy of inter-agency cooperation, we are assisting them with posting their “Pet of the Week” in hopes of finding the pet a fur-ever home.