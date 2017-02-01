Waggity Wednesday 01-01-17

As you know, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office supports responsible pet ownership. If you are contemplating a new pet, please put a considerable amount of thought and planning into that decision. Consider adopting/rescuing your next pet from a local shelter. Please be sure that all of your pets are spayed/neutered.
With that being said, we support the mission of Hernando County Animal Services to save animals and place them in responsible, loving, fur-ever homes. Today, in keeping with our policy of inter-agency cooperation, we are assisting them with posting their “Pet of the Week” in hopes of finding the pet a fur-ever home.
Hernando Animal Services would like to introduce some new faces! All of these dogs and cats (and a few more) are currently residing at the shelter at 19450 Oliver Street. These beautiful animals are just waiting for the right home and family!
Come and meet them in person! The shelter is open Tues – Fr from 9:30 – 4:30, Saturdays from 10:00 – 3.00.