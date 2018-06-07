Vice and Narcotics Search Warrant – 10490 Maderia Street

On 06-06-18, members from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit and Hernando County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant at 10490 Maderia Street in Spring Hill.

A search warrant was executed previously at this residence on 04/18/2018 for the same type of activity.

Investigation revealed that the resident, Nelson Lugo, was involved in the sale of cocaine.

During the search of the residence, detectives located the following:

• 13.9 grams of Marijuana that was packaged to sell

• Multiple items of paraphernalia

• $33 in US currency

Nelson Lugo was taken into custody by detectives and charged as follows:

Nelson Lugo H/M DOB/04-24-1969

• Hernando County Warrant for possession and sale of cocaine

• Possession of marijuana with intent to sell

• Possession of paraphernalia

The sheriff’s office conducted an investigation on Nelson Lugo at the beginning of 2018, which also resulted in a search warrant being executed.

Lugo was able to bond out on the original charges and began selling narcotics again a couple days later. This led the detectives to the search warrant today.