Case Number: 2017-29144

1-352-754-6830

Alert Date: 10/31/2017

Business Name: Spring Hill Lanes

Location: Spring Hill

District: 2 Zone: 1

LEO Contact(s): Detective G. Garman

Short Description

Vehicle Burglary

Detailed Description

The subject pictured below is the suspect in a Vehicle Burglary that occurred at Spring Hill Lanes, 3447 Commercial Way, Spring Hill on Wednesday, 09/27/2017 at approximately 8:00 p.m.