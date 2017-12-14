TRY THESE SATISFYING WAYS TO HALT THE HOLIDAY HUSTLE

Sponsored Links

Plan your outdoor escape with this Inspiring 2-Day Itinerary

The tree is up and trimmed, the yard decked out with lights and Christmas cookies are baked, much to everyone’s delight!

Your shopping is all done – well most of it anyway – and you’re feeling “holidayed out” before the actual celebrating truly begins. Why not treat yourself to a break from your busy holiday pace?

Whether solo, with your special someone or best buddy, set aside some downtime to rev up. That way, when it’s time for seasonal sparkle, you’ll be ready to shine.

Day 1:

Plan a brief escape from home-base hectic and check into an Adventure Coast hotel for a little pampering. Drop off the shopping bags and go for a leisurely walk on one of many Adventure Coast trails. From paved or wooded walking trails to primitive off-road hikes, the fresh air, sights and quiet will refresh and revive your senses.

Enjoy outdoor energizing effects by traveling our trails by bike. Pedal mile after mile of relatively level, scenic paved trails that are completely free of motorized vehicles.

Didn’t bring your own bike? Rent from Crankworks Bicycles. And, if escaping holiday hustle happens to mean riding forest trails, check with Crankworks to join an upcoming shop ride through the Croom Tract of the Withlacoochee State Forest.

Later, stroll the cobblestone streets of historic Brooksville. Stop in for a custom, house-roasted blend at Mountaineer Coffee. Browse shops along Main Street for unique gifts. Next, stroll over to the Uptown Art Gallery at City Hall for a look around.

Take a step back to a bygone era at the May-Stringer House Museum, Countryman One-Room Schoolhouse and the 1885 Train Museum. Browse the nearby Tilted Teacup Tea Room and Boutique.

Notice several murals along the way that also give a nod to earlier times.

After a day of outdoor sunshine, soak up some well-deserved bliss at The White Daisy Salon and Spa, the Candlelight Spa or Capricci Gifts and Healing Waters. Lose yourself and all feelings of hustle and bustle with a massage, facial, hair styling, aromatherapy experience and more. Just the prescription to refresh, rejuvenate and renew.

Day 2:

With the weather outside anything but frightful, answer the call for more outdoor adventures. The natural forested acres of Chinsegut Conservation Center present you with many options.

Start early for the best bird watching and wildlife viewing. Walk the trails any day or check the calendar for such interactive events as creative nature photography.

Travel just a couple miles down the road to enjoy a view from the jewel of Florida’s Adventure Coast: Chinsegut Hill Manor House Museum. Poised atop one of central Florida’s highest points, this exquisitely restored mansion is open daily for tours. A walk around the grounds among ancient Spanish moss-draped oaks or overlooking the valley is picture perfect and soul soothing.

Did you bring your clubs? Florida’s Adventure Coast boasts world class golf courses, challenging for all skill levels. Novice to experienced, a round on shaded fairways and manicured greens are certain de-stressors. Check out our itinerary inspiration just for golfers here and download our Golf Course Map.

Is golf too tame? Do you have energy to burn? Climb, swing and zip through the trees at TreeUmph! Adventure Course.

The holidays are a wonderful, very busy, time of the year. Be energized and ready with a healthy dose of outdoor adventure; it’s just the ticket to polish up your brightest Christmas sparkle.

