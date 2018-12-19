TRAFFIC TIP TUESDAY 12-18-18

BY CORPORAL LANCE ORIGON
Are you and your family planning to drive to a holiday get-together this Christmas?
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office offers some simple tips to help make your drive a smooth one, so you can arrive at your destination safely and without incident.
Check behind vehicles before moving
Maintain a safe distance between vehicles
Make sure your vehicle is in good working order
Reduce speed, especially during inclement weather
If you drink, don’t drive
Always use safety belts and child safety seats
Plan your trip – Give yourself plenty of time and schedule rest stops and activities for small children
Leave an itinerary with a friend so that someone will know where you are
Keep your cell phone charged
Don’t overload your vehicle or obstruct your view with luggage and/or packages
Avoid eating heavy meals right before driving, as this can lead to sleepiness
Get a good night’s sleep before traveling
Drive safe and enjoy your holidays!!!