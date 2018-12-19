TRAFFIC TIP TUESDAY 12-18-18

BY CORPORAL LANCE ORIGON

Are you and your family planning to drive to a holiday get-together this Christmas?

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office offers some simple tips to help make your drive a smooth one, so you can arrive at your destination safely and without incident.

 Check behind vehicles before moving
 Maintain a safe distance between vehicles
 Make sure your vehicle is in good working order
 Reduce speed, especially during inclement weather
 If you drink, don’t drive
 Always use safety belts and child safety seats
 Plan your trip – Give yourself plenty of time and schedule rest stops and activities for small children
 Leave an itinerary with a friend so that someone will know where you are
 Keep your cell phone charged
 Don’t overload your vehicle or obstruct your view with luggage and/or packages
 Avoid eating heavy meals right before driving, as this can lead to sleepiness
 Get a good night’s sleep before traveling

Drive safe and enjoy your holidays!!!

