TRAFFIC TIP TUESDAY 12-18-18

BY CORPORAL LANCE ORIGON

Are you and your family planning to drive to a holiday get-together this Christmas?

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office offers some simple tips to help make your drive a smooth one, so you can arrive at your destination safely and without incident.

 Check behind vehicles before moving

 Maintain a safe distance between vehicles

 Make sure your vehicle is in good working order

 Reduce speed, especially during inclement weather

 If you drink, don’t drive

 Always use safety belts and child safety seats

 Plan your trip – Give yourself plenty of time and schedule rest stops and activities for small children

 Leave an itinerary with a friend so that someone will know where you are

 Keep your cell phone charged

 Don’t overload your vehicle or obstruct your view with luggage and/or packages

 Avoid eating heavy meals right before driving, as this can lead to sleepiness

 Get a good night’s sleep before traveling

Drive safe and enjoy your holidays!!!