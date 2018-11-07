Traffic Tip Tuesday 11-06-18 by Sergeant William Hillman

Wearing of headsets/ear buds while driving – Florida Statute 316.304

No person shall operate a vehicle while wearing a headset, headphone, or other listening device, OTHER THAN a hearing aid or instrument for the improvement of defective human hearing.

This section does NOT apply to:

-Any person operating a motorcycle who is using a headset that is installed in a helmet and worn so as to prevent the speakers from making direct contact with the user’s ears so that the user can hear surrounding sounds.

-Any person using a headset in conjunction with a cellular telephone that only provides sound through ONE ear and allows surrounding sounds to be heard with the other ear.

A violation of this section is a Non-Moving Violation and carries a $114.00 fine.