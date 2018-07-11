Traffic Tip Tuesday 07-10-2018

Common Sense and Courtesy

As busy and hectic as life can be, we all have to share and compromise when driving on our roadways.

It seems as though it is becoming more prevalent for law enforcement to deal with “road rage” incidents.

The definition of road rage is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions.

I think it is common knowledge that most people are in a hurry due to their own tardiness. Well in that case, leave the house 10 minutes earlier and that should solve your problem.

You cannot blame everyone else for not driving 90 mph in the 55 mph zone so that you are not late to work again.

Another complaint we usually receive is slow traffic traveling in the left lane. The left lane is a passing lane. When driving in the left lane you should be passing the vehicle in the right lane.

Florida State Statute 316.081(3) advises on a road, street, or highway having two or more lanes allowing movement in the same direction, a driver may not continue to operate a motor vehicle in the furthermost left-hand lane if the driver knows or reasonably should know that he or she is being overtaken in that lane from the rear by a motor vehicle traveling at a higher rate of speed.

This subsection does not apply to drivers operating a vehicle that is overtaking another vehicle proceeding in the same direction, or is preparing for a left turn at an intersection.

Notice the statute does not address the speed limit. That means if you are traveling the speed limit and someone approaches from the rear at a higher speed, please move over and let them go by. This is a not only a courtesy but the law.

Drivers who “pace” another vehicle in adjacent lanes actually cause drivers who are following to become frustrated. This causes traffic congestion which in turn can lead to anger, aggressive driving, or even road rage.

Another agitation to drivers is the excessive use of the horn. People commonly use the horn while attempting to hurry another driver through a traffic light. I get it, nothing is more frustrating than sitting at a traffic light for a tenth of a second before the driver behind you is honking their horn.

With that being said, please use common sense and courtesy for others when driving. We all have loved ones traveling on our roadways, let’s not be the reason someone is injured in an accident that could had been prevented.

As always, I hope this information is helpful. Remember to drive safe, wear your seat belt, refrain from distracted driving and watch out for our youth when on the roadways.