Traffic Tip Tuesday 04-16-19 by Sergeant Bill Hillman

A motorist’s duty to yield to highway construction workers — 316.079

(1) Every driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian, worker, and flagperson engaged in maintenance or construction work on a highway whenever the driver is reasonably and lawfully notified of the presence of such worker by a flagperson and a warning sign or device.

(2) Every driver of a vehicle on public roadways shall yield the right-of-way to an escort vehicle or pedestrian flagperson that is engaged in the management of highway movements of an oversize vehicle permitted pursuant to s. 316.550, provided the driver is reasonably and lawfully notified of the presence of such vehicle or flagperson.

(3) A violation of this section is a moving violation with a fine of $164.00 and 3 points on your driver’s license.