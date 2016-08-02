--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Traffic Enforcement Data – July 2016

Aug 2nd, 2016 0 Comment

During the month of July 2016, Hernando County deputies conducted 3,056 TRAFFIC STOPS throughout Hernando County.

This data does not include Traffic Stops conducted by the Brooksville Police Department or the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic Enforcement is conducted daily to keep Hernando County residents and visitors who travel our roadways safe.

If you have a traffic complaint or would like to request Traffic Enforcement, please contact our office at 352-754-6830 so we can obtain the required information.

Thank you.

Traffic Enforcement Data – July 2016
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)


You might also like:

Advertisement

Loading Facebook Comments ...
© 2016 Hernando Today. All rights reserved.
Hernando Today