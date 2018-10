Spring Hill Drive –at the intersection of Pinehurst Drive (the middle Pinehurst)

Spring Hill Drive is BLOCKED WESTBOUND AND EASTBOUND.

Please use an alternate route or expect delays until the roadway can be cleared (usually about 30 – 45 minutes).

For a real-time look at Hernando County Traffic Accidents and Responses – please visit the following link:

http://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/cadinternetportal/?fbclid=IwAR0zNVaGeBzpA8I1e8ydrusCOoYboLrb856E1kd8nW1f-RZ4-X7-tfoHy_U