Traffic Crash with Road Obstruction 02-19-19

Mariner Boulevard and Chalmer Street (near the Dollar General store)
Please use an alternate route or expect delays until the roadway can be cleared (usually about 30 – 45 minutes).
Sunshine Grove Road – near the intersection of Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville
Sunshine Grove Road is BLOCKED NORTHBOUND.
Please use an alternate route or expect delays until the roadway can be cleared (usually about 30 – 45 minutes).
For a real-time look at Hernando County Traffic Accidents and Responses – please visit the following link:
https://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/cadinternetportal/?fbclid=IwAR2YHi5RqlTUh8UsK0197AJ3aMz-JUI690y_HSavXxn7oI7y3afHAaYCPTM