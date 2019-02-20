Traffic Crash with Road Obstruction 02-19-19

Mariner Boulevard and Chalmer Street (near the Dollar General store)

Please use an alternate route or expect delays until the roadway can be cleared (usually about 30 – 45 minutes).

Please #moveover .

Sunshine Grove Road – near the intersection of Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville

Sunshine Grove Road is BLOCKED NORTHBOUND.

Please use an alternate route or expect delays until the roadway can be cleared (usually about 30 – 45 minutes).

For a real-time look at Hernando County Traffic Accidents and Responses – please visit the following link:

https://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/cadinternetportal/?fbclid=IwAR2YHi5RqlTUh8UsK0197AJ3aMz-JUI690y_HSavXxn7oI7y3afHAaYCPTM

