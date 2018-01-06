The World’s Best Butter Cookies

Sponsored Links

Versatile Buttery Cookies

When the holidays are just around the corner, we all crave the same thing – the flavors from our grandma’s kitchen. If you miss dipping your nana’s buttery cookies in tea and coffee (I know I do), then this recipe will definitely satisfy your cravings. That one yolk makes all the difference so make sure not to omit it. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and enjoy!

Cuisine: Western Prep Time: 4 hours and 15 minutes Calories/Serving: 133 Course: Dessert or Snack Cook Time: 18 minutes Level: 2/3 Servings: 24 (2 cookies per serving) Total Time: 4 hours and 33 minutes Healthiness: 2/5

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces (about 225 grams) unsalted Butter

2 cups all-purpose Flour

¾ cup Granulated Sugar

1 ½ tsp pure Vanilla Extract

1 Egg Yolk

¼ tsp Salt



INSTRUCTIONS:

Place the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until the mixture becomes creamy and super smooth. Then, add vanilla extract and salt and beat for a few seconds, enough to combine everything together. Beat in the egg yolk for about 20 seconds, or until the mixture is fully incorporated. Make sure to scrape down the sides of your mixing bowl at least once. Sift the flour in a bowl. Gradually beat in the sifted flour into the buttery mixture. Transfer the dough to a clean and lightly floured flat surface. Make sure to scrape the bowl well. With your hands, knead the dough a couple of times, just until it becomes smoother. Take a piece of plastic wrap and place the dough on it. Roll the dough into a log and wrap it up into the plastic wrap completely. Place it in the fridge and let sit for about 4 hours, until set. Preheat your oven to 325 F or 160 C degrees. Line one (or two) baking sheet with a piece of parchment paper. Set aside. Unwrap the dough and slice into slices that are 1/8 inch (0.3 cm) thick, Arrange the sliced cookies on the lined sheet, leaving about one inch (2.5 cm) of free space in between them. Place the cookies in the preheated oven and bake for about 16-18 minutes, or until they just start to turn golden on the edges. Serve and enjoy!

Nutrition per Serving:

Calories – 133

Total Fat – 8 g

Saturated Fat – 5 g

Fiber – 0.2 g

Sugars – 6.2 g

Recipe Notes: This cookie dough is pretty versatile, and the cookie combinations are pretty endless. Here are some of my favorites:

– Roll out the dough and cut interesting shapes.

– Slice the cookies thinner and sandwich them with a teaspoon of your favorite jam.

– Dip them half into melted chocolate.

Chocolate Chip Butter Cookies

Soft and chewy, these buttery cookies with chocolate chips are the ultimate favorite snack during Holiday season, or delightful desserts after main dishes such as pork loin roast. But, despite the fancy look, these chocolate chip cookies are actually so simple to make that even the first-timers can get extraordinary results. Dunk in a glass of milk and enjoy the goodness. You can leave some for Santa if you like.

Cuisine: Western Prep Time: 20 minutes Calories/Serving: 240 Course: dessert or snack Cook Time: 15 minutes Level: 1/3 Servings: 42 (1 serving = 1 cookie) Total Time: 35 minutes Healthiness: 1/5

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ cups unsalted Butter, softened

1 1/4 cup Brown Sugar, packed

1 ¼ cup Granulated Sugar

2 Eggs

1 tbsp Pure Vanilla Extract

2 tsp Baking Soda

4 cups all-purpose Flour

About 4 cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

2/3 tsp Salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 350 F or 180 C degrees. Place the butter, vanilla, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and eggs, in a large bowl. Using nothing but a spoon, mix the ingredients well until the mixture becomes fully incorporated. In another bowl, sift together the flour, salt, and baking soda. Gradually stir the flour mixture into the buttery mixture. Again, you need nothing but a spoon for this. Stir the chocolate chips into the cookie dough. Take an ungreased baking sheet and drop rounded spoonfuls of the cookie dough. Make sure to drop the cookies about 2 inches (5 cm) apart to prevent sticking, because they will double in size. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes or until the cookies become lightly browned. Let the cookies cool on a wire rack. Serve as desired and enjoy!

Nutrition per Serving:

Calories – 240

Total Fat – 12 g

Saturated Fat – 7 g

Fiber – 1 g

Sugars – 20 g

Recipe Note: If you are a true chocolate lover, you can add a tablespoon of cocoa powder when sifting the flour mixture for the ultimate chocolate butter cookies.

