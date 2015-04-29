The sweetfields farm maze is opening this weekend

A sunflower maze is a living labyrinth. Much like a corn maze only made of sunflowers. You will enter at a starting point and make your way through the paths in search of the exit. Throughout most of the maze flowers are anywhere from eight to ten feet tall providing a whimsical journey for all ages.



There is so much to be discovered as you wonder your way through and so many wonderful moments to photograph (so don’t forget your camera). Let the beauty of our garden take your breath away. We can’t wait for you to see this year’s design. Our field is at the mercy of Mother Nature. We have only an idea of when blooms will start and end or how weather will affect our field. We recommend you not procrastinate your visit to insure you have a wonderful experience.

Here is a picture of the 2014 Spring Maze. This years design is still top secret!

Get Ready For The 2015 Sunflower Maze – Open Weekends in May: 2015 Sunflower maze , Activities, Produce and Fun!!

Event Dates: May: 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th 17th, 23rd, 24th, 25th(Memorial Day Monday), 30th, 31st, June: 6th and 7th

Hours: 10am-4pm (Last admission sold at 3pm)

Admission: Adults $9.50+tax, Child (3-11yrs) $5.00+tax, 2yrs old and under are free

Your admission includes: The maze, the hayride, visit with our animals, duck race, picnic area, web maze, our free craft and play area. Digital Scavenger Hunt 12pm and 2pm (bring your digital camera)

Additional costs:Produce (u-pick or fresh gathered), Food/Drinks, Launcher (3 shots for $2), Animal feed (sometimes available for purchase).

Vendors:

Jerry Crowling (story telling for all ages)

Heyman Kettle Corn (sweet made on site kettle corn)

Ex-Squeeze-Me Lemonade (Fresh squeezed organic lemonade made on site)

Strong Tower Winery (Sundays Only! serving their wonderful local made wines!)

What to Bring:

Your Camera, Bottled Water, You Are Welcome To Bring A Picnic Lunch (we do also have snacks and drinks for sale) Wear Closed Toe Shoes, Sunscreen, Dress For Local Weather, and Your Best Behavior.

For more information , you can visit website of sweetfields farm maze : http://sweetfieldsfarm.com/