Suicide – Osowaw Boulevard

On 03-21-17 just after 10 a.m., Hernando County deputies were dispatched to the area of Osowaw Boulevard near Indian Bay Road. The area in question is in proximity to the Aripeka Community Club.
A caller reported observing a male lying on the side of the road with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the male was obviously deceased.
Investigation revealed the male suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Detectives have contacted next of kin in Hudson, FL.
While the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office does not normally offer information on events such as this, we felt it important to let residents in the area know that there was no need for alarm, as there was no random act of violence in the area.