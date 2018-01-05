SITUATION 01-04-2018

Sponsored Links

The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Area – Ruskin FL has re-issued a Hard Freeze Warning for Hernando County, which is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM Friday. Current forecasted conditions may change significantly with temperatures projected to reach the mid 20’s.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS

Very cold wind chills expected over a prolonged period could result in hypothermia. Sub-freezing temperatures will be a danger for pets, livestock and sensitive vegetation. Continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations listed below.

Forecast for Tonight / Friday Morning

County

Temperature

Duration

Hernando

20 to 27 degrees

3 to 5 hours

RECOMMENDATIONS

• Consider the needs of pets during this time. Do not leave pets outside in the cold weather.

• Cover or move plants that are sensitive to the cold.

• Cover or close windows or doors near exposed interior pipes. Insulate your pipes if possible.

• Disconnect and drain all garden hoses, and consider placing an insulating cover over the outside spigots.

• When low temperatures are predicted, let a thin trickle of water run from the faucet.

• If your pipes do break, immediately turn your water off at the shut-off valve.

• Consider running pool pumps overnight during freezing temperatures to prevent damage.

• Turn off sprinkler system to avoid damage to the sprinkler head and pipes.

• Remember, thawing frozen pipes is dangerous and could cause extensive damage. Call a plumber if your pipes freeze; never try to thaw pipes with an open flame.

• Residents are encouraged to pay attention to local media outlets or the National Weather Service at http://www.srh.noaa.gov/tbw/ for current weather information.

• Register with Alert Hernando to Receive automated emergency weather alerts and other important messages from Hernando County Register today at: www.AlertHernando.org.