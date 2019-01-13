Should You See a Chiropractor for Back Pain?

You may have the fortitude for pills and operations that are used to treat back and neck pain, but that doesn’t mean it’s not risky, costly and even futile. Contrary to what you might think, a chiropractic service reduces neck and back problems in a way that is both all-encompassing and effective. The benefits of chiropractic care are impressive and numerous.

Chiropractic Adjustment

With the patient lying on a table, a chiropractor can do an adjustment to the aching joints. Using their hands to find the exact spot that needs a remedy, the chiropractor precisely moves individual joints to relieve pain and improve the mobility of the area. The parts of the body benefit from the motion professionally produced by a chiropractor. Manipulating the spine relieves back, neck and the soreness associated with joint discomfort.

It’s considered a safe way to relieve low back pain and return the patient to physical functioning. It can also improve headaches, improve inflamed tissue and sciatic nerve pain. In patients suffering from scoliosis, there may not appear to be any treatment whatsoever, yet chiropractic care has effectively reduced the severity of pain and the number of days patients suffer.

High Blood Pressure

In high blood pressure cases, chiropractor care has reduced the symptoms significantly. This in turn can alleviate severe headaches, fatigue or dizziness, nausea and vision problems. In fact, chiropractic care may also reduce the need for hypertension medications. Good chiropractic care has shown to alleviate high blood pressure symptoms for as long as six months. Many medications used to treat high blood pressure have been successfully replaced by chiropractic care.

In the field of athletic injuries, chiropractic care is effective in treating muscle pain and inflamed tissue in athletes. Athletes also suffer from muscle tension because of the various regimens they undergo. Chiropractic care has remedied those symptoms and many others associated with athletic strain. Chiropractic care has also been shown to improve the immune system of the body and that helps athletes heal better. The dangers of surgery and the cost of medications can be replaced with chiropractic care.