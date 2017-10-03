Sheriff’s Safety & Awareness Seminars Active Shooter Preparedness

Sponsored Links

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an information session on Active Shooter Preparedness. Events in recent years have called attention to the need to be prepared for a wide range of emergencies. Communities across the country have reassessed their level of preparedness and established broader training and education programs. At the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have been training for years to respond to an active shooter incident, training that is routinely reinforced with exercises.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis and the men and women of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office want to emphasize that your awareness and preparedness is as important as our training in keeping your community safe. Should an incident like this occur, there could be crucial minutes of time before law enforcement officers arrive on the scene.

Law Enforcement Officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will share information from the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, and the FBI, along with videos on how to react to an active shooter incident.

The information session will be held on Tuesday, 11-07-17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Main Training Room at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office – 18900 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL 34601.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a notepad and pen as they may want to take a few notes.

To reserve your seat, please follow the link below.

http://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/InternetClassSignup/

Please note – Firearms are NOT permitted in the building.