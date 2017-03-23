Sheriff Announces Termination for Policy Violations

Sponsored Links

A Hernando County deputy sheriff was recently terminated for policy violations.

Deputy Jeffrey Lamondra, a 10-year veteran of the agency was terminated on 03-20-17 for violating General Order 4058.00 Preliminary Investigations, General Order 2071.00 Computerized Records Security, and Policy Statement 1023.00 Code of Conduct.

An Internal Affairs Investigation revealed that Lamondra’s inactions during a call for service involving an elderly person are in complete conflict with the basic doctrines of public service. Deputy Lamondra brought significant embarrassment and discredit to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

A summary of the investigation is available upon request.