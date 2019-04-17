Sharing some important information from FDOT

Southbound I-75 traffic pacing in Sumter and Hernando counties early Thursday morning
Brooksville, FL — Traffic is planned to be paced one time very slowly (about
15 MPH) by law enforcement officers on southbound I-75 from CR 476 (Exit 309) in Sumter County to one mile south of US 98/SR 50 (Exit 301) in Hernando County between 12:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18. The traffic pacing is estimated to last about 25 minutes. Motorists should plan about 30 extra minutes into their drive times through this area in case they pass through when the pacing operations are taking place.
Traffic entering southbound I-75 from the CR 476 (Exit 309) and US 98/SR 50 (Exit 301) interchanges, as well as the southbound rest area at mile marker 308, will not be able to enter until the front of the pacing operation has passed. Motorists can expect very slow traffic on southbound I-75 during the traffic pacing, which is being used to put southbound I-75 traffic in its permanent alignment about a mile south of SR 50 and open a third travel lane in that same area.