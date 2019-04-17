Sharing some important information from FDOT

Southbound I-75 traffic pacing in Sumter and Hernando counties early Thursday morning

Brooksville, FL — Traffic is planned to be paced one time very slowly (about

15 MPH) by law enforcement officers on southbound I-75 from CR 476 (Exit 309) in Sumter County to one mile south of US 98/SR 50 (Exit 301) in Hernando County between 12:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18. The traffic pacing is estimated to last about 25 minutes. Motorists should plan about 30 extra minutes into their drive times through this area in case they pass through when the pacing operations are taking place.