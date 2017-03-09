About Senica Air Conditioning of Tampa Bay & Spring Hill, FL

Sponsored Links

August 1992 is where their story begins… Daryl Senica was a service technician / installer for a local air conditioning company. When Hurricane Andrew struck Dade County in 1992, Daryl’s excellent reputation made him the perfect choice to help residents with air conditioning repair and new system installations. Once back in Spring Hill, friends and family urged Daryl to start his own company because of his reputation for quality and fair business practices. Daryl decided to give it a try and on March 12, 1993, Senica Air Conditioning was born.

On his second day, the No Name Storm struck the greater Tampa Bay area, sending 12 foot storm surges that devastated the Hernando Beach area. Instead of capitalizing on this catastrophe, Daryl and his team led the area in helping customers get back on their feet by offering fair, reasonably priced air conditioning repairs and new installations. This further solidified his reputation as being fair and honest while offering the highest quality workmanship.

Senica Air grew quickly and soon opened its first location on Commercial Way in Spring Hill, FL. With business booming, Daryl built a 7,000 square foot building on Caribbean Drive in Spring Hill. With growth continuing at a rapid pace, he then purchased a 15,000 square foot building at 16640 Shady Hills Road to handle the continued new construction growth. In addition to Hernando, Pasco, Hillsborough and Pinellas customer base growth, he found that his customer base in Citrus and Marion counties were growing as well. In order to better service those customers, he opened a location on US 19 in Crystal River in 2006.

Daryl has always been aware and proactive to industry and economic trends. When he noticed new construction slowing down, he downsized his company to make sure that he was able to keep prices fair to his customers while still offering quality service. He combined the Hernando and Pasco locations into one at 16640 Shady Hills Road and kept the Crystal River location.

For over 22 years, Senica Air Conditioning has been family-owned and operated as they happily serve the Tampa Bay area with quality customer service and expertise. They maintain a high level of quality among their technicians and installers by providing regular, on-going training to ensure they stay current with industry changes and trends. All of their employees are also drug tested and background checked.

License: CAC1815564 — Bonded & Insured

Areas They Service:

Brooksville, FL

Citrus County

Crystal River, FL

Hillsborough County

Inverness, FL

Marion County

Ocala, FL

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Spring Hill, FL

They provide natural Air Conditioners , Heat Pumps , Boilers , Ductless Systems , Fan and Evaporator Coils , Indoor Air Quality …