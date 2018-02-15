Robbery News 02-14-2018

Sponsored Links

At approximately 11 a.m. this morning, Hernando County deputies were able to locate and apprehend the suspect responsible for committing two Commercial Robberies in the City of Brooksville, earlier in the morning.

The first robbery was committed at the Wawa at 3:44 a.m.; the second robbery was committed at the Subway at 9:55 a.m.

The suspect is identified as Deneal Shine B/M DOB/07-03-1971.