The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of another Bomb Threat at Central High School.

This is the third Bomb Threat involving the school in the last three days. Investigators have been on campus since 6:30 a.m. conducting an investigation into the two previous bomb threats when the latest bomb threat was called in just before 7:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to ensure the safety of all students, teachers and staff at the high school.