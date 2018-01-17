National Weather Service Warns of Freezing Temperatures

The National Weather Service is monitoring a powerful cold front that will bring another shot of Arctic air into the region.

This will result in a couple of nights of freezing temperatures and very cold wind chills for up to 7 hours Wednesday and Thursday nights.

After a cool day on Friday, temperatures will warm significantly over the weekend with daytime temperatures in the low to mid 70s and overnight temperatures in the mid 50s.

Wednesday Night Low Temps/Wind Chills County Minimum Temps Wind Chill

Hernando

Low Temperature: 25 degrees

Wind Chill: 17 degrees

Thursday Night Low Temps/Wind Chills County Minimum Temps Wind Chill

Hernando

Low Temperature: 30 degrees

Wind Chill: 27 degrees

STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO PREPARE FOR COLD WEATHER

• Consider the needs of pets during this time. Do not leave pets outside in the cold weather.

• Cover or move plants that are sensitive to the cold.

• When low temperatures are predicted, let a thin trickle of water run from the faucet.

• Consider running pool pumps overnight during freezing temperatures to prevent damage.

• Turn off sprinkler system to avoid damage to the sprinkler head and pipes.

Residents are encouraged to register with Alert Hernando to receive automated emergency weather alerts and other important messages from Hernando County.

Register today at: www.AlertHernando.org and pay attention to local media outlets or the National Weather Service at http://www.srh.noaa.gov/tbw/ for current weather information. The EOC is not activated at this time.

COLD WEATHER SHELTERS

Individuals that need to seek shelter from the cold may contact Jericho Road Ministries for assistance:

Men’s Shelter

1090 Mondon Hill Road

Brooksville, FL 34605

352-799-2912, ext. 103

Women’s Shelter ‘Mary’s House’

1163 Howell Road

Brooksville, FL 34601

352-799-2912, ext. 109