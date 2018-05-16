Date: May 15, 2018

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING JUVENILE.

Melaina Lee Hardy has been missing since 05-02-18. Melaina is believed to have ties to Spring Hill, Brooksville and St. Petersburg.

Melaina has no known health concerns.

Melaina’s physical description is as follows:

Black Female

Date of Birth – 01-04-2001

Height – 5’3”

Weight – 165 lbs.

Hair – Brown

Eyes – Brown

Last seen wearing – Off-white “peek-a-boo” shirt, black leggings and a rose gold/white pearl necklace.

If you have seen Melaina Lee Hardy, or know her current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

Thank you.