Media Release – MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT 10-30-18

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.

Gary J. Zarcone was last seen on 10-29-18 at approximately 2 a.m., when he walked away from his residence on Heathwood Avenue in Spring Hill.

Mr. Zarcone has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Diabetes and he has a pacemaker. He does not have any of his medications with him.

Mr. Zarcone’s physical description is as follows:

White Male

Date of Birth – 01-14-1950

Height – 5’7”

Weight – 180 lbs.

Hair – Salt and Pepper

Eyes – Brown

No Teeth

Possibly has facial stubble

Last seen wearing – Red T-Shirt, Blue Jeans and Gray Shoes.

Mr. Zarcone walked away from his residence at 2 a.m. this morning. He has been gone quite some time and could be anywhere by this time. He may not be in the immediate area of his residence.

We ask all residents to take a look around their property, under shrubbery, in garages or sheds, old cars, etc. to see if he has taken refuge in one of these places.

If you have seen Gary Zarcone or know his current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency. Thank you.