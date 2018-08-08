MEDIA RELEASE – Deputy Injured During Traffic Stop

On today’s date at approximately 3:27 p.m., Deputy Tonya Shutt conducted a Traffic Stop on a grey GMC Sierra on McKethan Road, south of Cortez Boulevard, almost to the Pasco County Line.

Deputy Shutt approached the vehicle, on the driver’s side, to speak with the driver and obtain a driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance. Almost immediately, at 3:28 p.m., the driver began to flee from the stop, dragging Deputy Shutt for a short time/short distance.

Deputy Shutt advised over the radio that the driver fled, southbound toward Pasco County, that she had been dragged by the suspect vehicle, and was in need of medical attention. Backup units and Fire Rescue were dispatched immediately.

With assistance from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle and driver were located moments later at a location in Pasco County.

Deputy Shutt, 48, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

The driver, identified as Melissa Lloyd W/F DOB/09-10-1970 was placed under arrest in Pasco County. Lloyd is charged as follows:

• Fleeing to Elude

• Aggravated Battery on a LEO

• Resisting Arrest w/Violence

• Felony DWLSR.