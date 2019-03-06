Media Release – Deputies Investigating Possible Abduction

Date: March 5, 2019

Update

Citrus County deputies have located the vehicle with both individuals inside. The male is being detained for interview by Hernando County detectives. The female is not injured and is returning to Hernando County.

Thank you all for the assistance.

Original Information

On 03-05-19 just after 12:30 p.m., Hernando County deputies were dispatched to 3262 Ambassador Avenue in Spring Hill regarding a possible Abduction.

Upon arrival, deputies met with a W/F in her mid-teens who had run to a neighbor’s house for help.

The teen advised that Ryland Wagoner W/M DOB/11-08-1997 broke into the residence (3262 Ambassador Avenue) and beat up both the teen and Shalyn Long W/F DOB/12-28-1984 before forcing Long into a vehicle and taking her with him.

It is believed that Wagoner may have been headed to Citrus County.

Wagoner and Long are in a domestic relationship.

The vehicle that Wagoner forced Long into is a gold 2010 Cadillac SRX, bearing Florida tag 4358YX.

Investigation revealed that Wagoner has several out of state FELONY warrants that are non-extraditable.

It is unknown if Wagoner is armed.

If you see this vehicle or these individuals, please call 9-1-1 immediately. Please do not approach.

Information will be added as soon as possible with physical descriptions of both individuals.