MEDIA RELEASE 05-08-18

HAZMAT Response to the Hernando County Detention Center

On 05-08-18 at approximately 4:15 p.m., an inmate at the Hernando County Detention Center notified Detention Deputies that he felt extremely ill. The inmate was immediately transferred to the medical unit within the detention center for evaluation and treatment.

The inmate, who has been incarcerated in the facility for 22 days, admitted to deputies and nursing staff that he had just finished smoking an illegal narcotic.

Once the inmate was removed from his cell, detention deputies began to check for contraband.

Inside the cell, a detention deputy located two suspicious items (contraband) and began collecting the items. While collecting the items, the detention deputy also began feeling ill.

Detention Center staff requested Hernando County Fire Rescue respond to the scene to evaluate and treat the deputy and to examine the substance that was located in the cell.

All inmates were immediately removed from the housing unit and the HVAC system shut down. Once all inmates were removed, all staff remained clear of the area.

The detention deputy, who was already starting to feel much better, was transported to the hospital by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The inmate, still in the medical unit, was also feeling much better. He told the staff that he received the substance from another inmate.

The investigation continues into how the contraband was introduced into the Detention Center.

Presumptive testing by the Hernando County HAZMAT Team indicated that the substance is an illegal narcotic. The substance will be sent to FDLE for additional testing.

Charges are forthcoming, pending the outcome of the investigation.