Manhunt Monday 01-14-2019

Hillard Elam, W/M, DOB 07-09-1954

Violation of Drug Offender Probation on charges of

Purchase of Cocaine and

Possession of Cocaine

Bond: No Bond

Height/5’8”

Weight/175

Hair/Gray

Eyes/Blue

If you know the whereabouts of this subject (or have any information), please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

If you would like to remain anonymous or be eligible for a reward, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477). To submit a tip online, please visit http://www.hernandosheriff.org/Tips/