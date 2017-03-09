Make Your Home Healthier With These 3 Tips

Sponsored Links

We usually think of home as a haven — a fortress of protection against the dangers of the outside world. What most homeowners don’t realize is that the inside of your home can be just as dangerous as the outside world, if not more so. Toxic chemicals, airborne pollutants and pathogens, and even the food in your fridge can all make your house — and you — sick. But making your home healthier doesn’t require an inordinate amount of time or money. Here are three simple and affordable ways to improve the health of your home.

Test for Radon: The Silent Killer

Radon poisoning might seem like a pretty far-fetched risk, but it’s more common than you think. In fact, one in 15 homes and apartments has dangerous levels of radon. This poisonous, radioactive gas is the byproduct of uranium breaking down in the rocks, soil, and water under your home. The gas can eventually seep into your home, which is why radon is the number-one cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers.

The thing is, without a radon test, you’ll never know whether your home has high levels of radon, because radon is invisible and odorless. Having your home tested professionally is one option, but you can also buy a do-it-yourself radon test kit at a home improvement store. For more information, get in touch with your state’s radon office.

Clean Your Indoor Air Quality

Image via Flickr by HomeSpot HQ

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the levels of pollutants in indoor air can be two to five times, and sometimes up to 100 times, higher than those of outdoor air. Since the EPA also reports that we spend about 90 percent of our time indoors, poor home air quality can be especially harmful. Fortunately, homeowners have a number of indoor solutions to improve the quality of the air they breathe.

One of the best ways to keep airborne contaminants in your home to a minimum is to have your HVAC system regularly maintained. Small tasks like changing your air filters and cleaning your system’s ducts can make a huge difference in your air quality. Having your HVAC ducts cleaned may be especially urgent if you have mold growth inside your ducts, you’ve found insects or rodents inside your ducts, or your ducts are covered in or clogged by dust and debris.

Stock Up on Healthy, Organic Snacks

As a matter of convenience, we tend to eat what’s easily accessible, especially at natural home. If you don’t have fruits, veggies, and other healthy snacks on hand at home, the chances that you’ll eat enough of them are slim. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 13 percent of Americans eat the daily recommended number of fruit servings per day, and just 9 percent eat the recommended servings of vegetables.

Cutting up fruits and veggies in advance can help you boost your consumption. Also, try to go organic if your budget permits. According to WebMD, organic fruits and veggies contain 25 percent more nutrients than nonorganic produce does.

A healthier home means a healthier you. These three tips will give you a good start on making your home a true haven.