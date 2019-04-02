Law Enforcement Torch Run Set for April 29 in Spring Hill

In an effort to bring greater exposure to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will break with tradition this year and take it to the streets of Spring Hill.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies will join more than 300 other law enforcement agencies statewide for the annual event that benefits Special Olympics Florida.

This year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 29, at The Arc Nature Coast, located at 6495 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill.

The run/walk will begin at The Arc and travel south on Mariner Boulevard (on the sidewalk) to Spring Hill Elementary School (approximately one mile) – and then return back to The Arc. The Arc will have buses available to provide transportation back to The Arc for any athletes who may not be able to make it back (uphill).

Those interested in participating in the event should arrive early to register. There is no cost to participate in the 2 mile run/walk.

Law Enforcement Torch Run t-shirts and hats will be available for purchase at the event. The cost is $15 per shirt and $10 per hat. Most sizes from Small to XXL are still available. All money collected benefits Special Olympics Florida athletes in Hernando County.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Torch Run, or how to participate, please call Michael Terry, Community Relations Specialist, at 352-797-3608.