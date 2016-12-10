Is a Career in Healthcare Management Right for You

You may be a doctor or nurse or do not yet have a degree for a career that is relevant to medicine, but you may be interested in pursuing a career in healthcare management. A quick glance at the headlines will tell you that healthcare is a dynamic area that is changing rapidly. Changes in healthcare provide plenty of opportunities for creative, motivated people to take part in an exciting field. A degree in healthcare management is attractive to employers and can be used in many settings such as clinics, consulting firms, government organizations, and research institutions.

The Difference Between Healthcare Management and Healthcare Administration

Before deciding which degree to pursue, you should consider the difference between two commonly confused terms: healthcare management and healthcare administration. The two terms are often used interchangeably, which can cause some confusion to people pursuing a career in healthcare.

Healthcare management generally deals with healthcare organizations and administration is focused directly on the staff. An administrator will use research to create strategies related to staffing needs and utilization. In a sense, administration deals with the human resources aspect of healthcare. Healthcare management is focused on the business development side of healthcare, and the professional is concerned with policy, accounting and how the facility or organization is run.

Qualifications

To enter the healthcare management field, you need a degree, preferably an MBA with a specialty in healthcare management. There are many options to pursue this degree online through certified institutions. GW offers an online MBA in healthcare management which will allow you to pursue your studies while you are working. This degree is ideal for people who are currently working as healthcare professionals and want to gain knowledge and skills in the business side of healthcare. This program will allow you to earn your master’s degree wherever you are.

What Courses Will You Take?

To earn you MBA, you will need to take classes in finance, ethics and project management. The classes you will be taking depend on the area of concentration, with some students focusing on health services systems, managed care, financial management, healthcare reform and legal aspects of healthcare. Students will be expected to take core courses and then choose from electives. Often degrees ae earned through examinations and a detailed thesis. You may have to have an MBA core degree with healthcare major to earn a degree in healthcare development, but every degree program is different, and it is necessary to familiarize yourself with the requirements and the structure before applying. You can read more about this degree on the web.

Look Forward to a New Career

If you have wanted to enter the business field but have an interest in healthcare or prefer a career that will focus on healthcare but from a business perspective, earning a degree in healthcare management is a solid option. The healthcare industry is a dominant force in business, finance, and government and affects the lives of every individual. Earning an MBA in healthcare management can help expand your career options and improve your earning power. With an online degree, you can pursue your present career goals while maximizing your opportunities for the future.