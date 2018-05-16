Internet Sales Safe Zones

In an effort to make online transactions safer for both buyers and sellers, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office allows citizens to use its lobbies and parking lot to complete sales setup through online sites such as eBay and Craigslist.
The goal of creating these “Safe Zones” is to deter crimes from occurring during such transactions.
Law enforcement agencies in Florida as well as other states have set up similar “Safe Zones” in an effort to make in-person transactions more secure.
Citizens are encouraged to utilize the Sheriff’s Office lobby in Brooksville, 18900 Cortez Blvd. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The lobby in Spring Hill, 7499 Forest Oaks Blvd., may be used between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If transactions need to be completed outside of normal business hours citizens may use the parking lot in Brooksville, which is well-lit and under 24-hour video surveillance.
If you plan to use the lobby we ask that you check in at the front desk prior to completing your transaction.