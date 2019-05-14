How to Change Wifi Name and Password 2019

Wi-Fi is great for you to connected with your friend ,but a poorly secured Wi-Fi can put your personal information at risk. You should protect your router password and change the password regularly to protecting your network and your data .If you don’t know I will guild you How to Change Your Wifi Password .

Step 1 : Find Your Router’s IP Address

On a Windows PC, you press Windows Key + R, type “cmd”, and press Enter.

Then you type “ipconfig” to find ip of router , it’s “Default Gateway”

Step 2 : Login your router

You find user name & password from device label

1.Tplink :

IP: 192.168.1.1

User/Pass: admin/admin or root/root

2.LinkSys

IP: 192.168.1.1

User/Pass: admin/admin

3.Tenda

IP: 192.168.1.1

User/Pass: admin/admin or root/root

4.D-Link

IP: 192.168.1.1

User/Pass: admin/admin

5.Zoom

IP: 10.0.0.2

User/Pass: admin/zoomadsl

6.Planet

IP: 10.0.0.2

User/Pass: admin/epicrouter

7.Arris TG1672G

IP: 192.168.0.1

User/Pass: admin/password

8.Netgear

You open your browser and type ip of router , ex : 192.168.1.1 , then you type user name and password your modem. example my modem is Tplink, so I type admin/admin

From the menu on the left hand-side of the screen select “Wireless”.

To change wifi name from the sub-menu you select Wireless Settings => Wireless Network Name , then you click save .

from the sub-menu you select => , then you click save . To change wifi channel you select Wireless Settings => Channel

To change the wifi password, you select Wireless Security from the Wireless sub-menu on the left => Wireless Password, then you click save

I hope you will know how to How to Change Your Wifi Name and Password

You can watch this video to know more :

