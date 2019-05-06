HCSO Investigates Brooksville Shooting, Arrests Shooting Victim

Date: May 6, 2019

On 05-03-19 at 10:42 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from Oak Hill Hospital personnel in reference to an individual who had arrived at the emergency room with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies responded to the hospital where they met with the victim, Xavier Langley B/M DOB/01-21-1993.

Langley told deputies he was walking along Armstrong Street, in Brooksville, when he was shot by an unknown individual driving by in a vehicle.

Langley said family members transported him to the hospital. He denied knowing of anyone who would want to shoot him.

Upon being treated and released from the hospital, Langley, a registered felon, was arrested on an active Writ of Bodily Attachment for unpaid child support.

He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he subsequently posted bond and was released.

The investigation into the shooting remains active.

