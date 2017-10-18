Economic Crimes-Vice and Narcotics Search Warrants- 1117 Finland Drive

Sponsored Links

On 10-16-17, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit, along with a Special Agent from the United States Secret Service, executed a search warrant at 1117 Finland Drive in Spring Hill.

As a result of the search warrant, detectives seized multiple items of contraband including counterfeit credit cards, card making equipment, gas pump skimmers and manufacturing equipment, and various items of merchandise which had been fraudulently purchased from several retailers.

Numerous receipts and documents were also recovered, relating to an ongoing fraudulent (merchandise) return/refund operation that the suspects were involved in.

The suspects are identified as Jeansy Cuevas-Padron H/M DOB/02-10-1984 and Marileisys Rodriguez Serra H/F DOB/01-25-1986. The suspects have been charged as follows:

• Jeansy Cuevas-Padron H/M DOB/02-10-1984

o Possession of Skimming Device

o Possession of Credit Card Making Device (3 counts)

o Person in Possession of Place/Structure/Conveyance for the Trafficking/Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance

o Cultivation of Marijuana

o Possession of Marijuana

o Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Marileisys Rodriguez Serra H/F DOB/01-25-1986

o Possession of Skimming Device

o Possession of Credit Card Making Device (3 counts)

o Person in Possession of Place/Structure/Conveyance for the Trafficking/Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance

o Cultivation of Marijuana

o Possession of Marijuana

o Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Additional charges are forthcoming.

The investigation began on 10-15-17 when patrol deputies responded to the address to serve arrest warrants on the suspects for Organized Fraud. During the initial contact, it was quickly determined that the residence was being used as a marijuana grow operation. Vice and Narcotics detectives were called to the scene and executed a narcotics search warrant, resulting in the recovery of marijuana plants.

During the execution of the narcotics search warrant, detectives located numerous items commonly used in counterfeiting.

Economics Crimes detectives were called to the scene and confirmed that the items (described above) were of no legitimate or legal purpose in the residence and were most likely being used to manufacture counterfeit credit cards.

While patrol deputies maintained security at the residence, Economic Crimes detectives authored another search warrant based on the multitude of fraud-related Florida Statutes. Said search warrant was executed on the residence on 10-16-17.

As a result of the search warrant, detectives also seized two Mercedes Benz vehicles from the property.