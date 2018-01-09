Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shooting

Sponsored Links
On 01-08-18 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Hernando County deputies responded to 10657 Ridgeline Lane in Spring Hill (Mariner’s Cay Apartments) regarding a Shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies located a male, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Preliminary investigation reveals that the Shooting is domestic in nature. All parties are accounted for and cooperating with detectives. There is no danger to the community.
The individual who was shot was transported to a local trauma center for treatment. His wounds are not life-threatening.
The case is still active.
When additional information is available, an update will be provided.