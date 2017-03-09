The Best Option Possible

Sponsored Links

If you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, you might think that your world will come crashing down. After all of the radiation and chemotherapy, it seems like there is nothing left to do but fight until the cancer goes away or spreads to the rest of the body. There are doctors who provide breast cancer surgery near Spring Texas who will go over all of the details with you before performing a procedure that could mean the difference between going on in life and coming to a standstill.

There are at least two types of breast cancer surgery that you want to look at with the doctor. One is a lumpectomy or a partial mastectomy. This is a type that is done to only remove the cancer that is in the breast. The doctor will try to save as much of the breast as possible. Another option is a full mastectomy. One or both breasts are removed in order to get all of the cancer that is present. This is a drastic procedure that will change the way that you look, but there are options when it comes to a prosthesis that can be used to make it look and feel like you have breasts again.

In most cases, a breast conserving surgery is what the doctor will perform so that you can save your breasts. This option usually means that you will need to do radiation. Cancer that is in the early stages where you decide on a mastectomy usually results in no further treatment except to make sure the cancer cells don’t spread in the future. You need to think about the type of surgery that you have done and the medications that you are willing to take and procedures that you’re willing to undergo. The size of the tumor and the placement in the breast are things to consider when you are thinking about surgery. Talk to the surgeon about how long it will take to heal and if there are any options available without performing surgery right away. Your doctor will take into consideration your wishes unless there is a significant chance that the cancer will spread.