The Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department announces that Bayport and Pine Island parks will reopen this weekend.
The Bayport Park boat ramps, pavilion and board walk areas are now reopened. The heavily-damaged fishing pier will remain closed until further notice.
Pine Island Park is tentatively set to reopen Saturday, September 10.
“County staff have been working diligently to ensure that our parks are restored to a safe and attractive condition,” County Administrator Leonard Sossamon said.
A timeline to rebuild the Bayport fishing pier and Pine Island observation deck has not been determined.