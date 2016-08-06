Arrest Made in Early Morning Homicide

On 08-04-16 at approximately 2:56 a.m., Deputy Troy Hyler was conducting a Traffic Stop on Commercial Way just north of the Holiday Inn Express when he heard several gunshots that sounded close by. He quickly cleared the stop, notified the dispatcher, and went to investigate. Several deputies were dispatched to back-up Deputy Hyler.

Moments later, Deputy Hyler located a male, later identified as Jeffrey Lott W/M DOB/05-25-1971, in the northern end of the parking lot at the Holiday Inn Express, 3528 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Deputy Hyler observed several gunshot wounds on Lott’s body and Lott was already deceased. Deputy Hyler immediately observed that Lott had been the victim of a robbery.