Arrest Made in Early Morning Homicide

On 08-04-16 at approximately 2:56 a.m., Deputy Troy Hyler was conducting a Traffic Stop on Commercial Way just north of the Holiday Inn Express when he heard several gunshots that sounded close by. He quickly cleared the stop, notified the dispatcher, and went to investigate. Several deputies were dispatched to back-up Deputy Hyler.
Moments later, Deputy Hyler located a male, later identified as Jeffrey Lott W/M DOB/05-25-1971, in the northern end of the parking lot at the Holiday Inn Express, 3528 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Deputy Hyler observed several gunshot wounds on Lott’s body and Lott was already deceased. Deputy Hyler immediately observed that Lott had been the victim of a robbery.
A crime scene was quickly established and a perimeter set up. Additional deputies responding to the area began searching for possible suspects. Information was provided to deputies that a white truck was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed right after the shots were fired. Deputies began searching for said vehicle.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., Detective Cole Brinson received a call from the foreman of a cleaning crew assigned to clean a foreclosed home located at 13818 Peace Boulevard, Spring Hill, Pasco County. While entering the property, the foreman located personal effects belonging to Jeffrey Lott. Also on the property was a white Dodge truck, similar to the one deputies were searching for.
Detectives quickly determined the truck was Lott’s work truck. It had been stolen by the suspect and dumped at the location by the suspect.
Detectives, Forensic Specialists and Crime Analysts worked tirelessly interviewing people, processing physical evidence, following up on leads, etc. into the early morning hours.
Finally, just before 3 a.m., exactly 24 hours after the homicide was committed, Hernando County Detectives, with assistance from Pasco County Detectives, placed the suspect under arrest at a location in Pasco County.
The suspect was arrested and transported to the Pasco County Detention Center. Her information and charges are as follows:
Kayla Collins W/F DOB/02-08-1993
– 2nd degree Murder
– Armed Robbery
– Grand Theft Auto.
The investigation continues.