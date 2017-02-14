5 Reasons You Might Need to See A Doctor Right Away

Sponsored Links

Illness and injuries are a part of life and happen to people every day. Not every situation requires having to see a doctor, but there are times when it is in the best interest of you or a loved one to seek out immediate medical advice. Below are five of the more important times to seek out a medical professional.

Unusual Pain and Swelling After an Injury

It is not unusual to experience an injury, such as twisting an ankle, falling on your wrist, or twisting a knee and feel that everything is perfectly fine at the time. Hours later you could be experiencing increased levels of pain or swelling. This is an indication of a more serious injury and should be looked at by a medical professional. you could have a strained ligament, tendon, muscle of broken bone. It is prudent to have it checked and an x-ray taken to eliminate broken bones and fractures.

Any Hard Bump to the Head

A hard bump to the head can seem unimportant at the time, but a severe concussion or brain bleed can result in a life-threatening situation, if left untreated. If a blow to the head is followed by blurred vision, headaches and nausea, immediate treatment should be sought. You can rest easier knowing that you or loved one are fine.

Unusually High Fever

If you experience a fever of 104 degrees and higher you should seek medical treatment. High fevers can be serious in both adults, as well as children. Not to mention, high fevers make you uncomfortable, experience higher levels of pain and are a sign of illness, or infection. The sooner the problem can be diagnosed and treatment started, the faster you will recover.

Serious Burns

Burns by hot liquids, chemicals or the sun can be more serious than they appear initially. You can have second or third degree burns and not realize it right away. It often takes a few hours for the full extent of the damage to become noticeable. Serious burns can get infected. This is one time you need to make sure and have a doctor see the extent of the injuries and begin a course of treatment.

Uncomfortable Chest and Sinus Congestion After Hours

Being all stuffed up and having a hacking cough can make it difficult, if not impossible to sleep. Chest congestion can easily turn into pneumonia when the right conditions are met. You need to seek medical treatment for congestion that lasts longer than a few days and seems to be getting worse over time.

Visit a 24 hr emergency clinic Spring Tx if you have experienced any of these injuries or symptoms.