4 Considerations for Car Wash Owners

There’s more to owning a car wash than just filling soap dispensers and hosing down asphalt. If you want your car wash business to be truly successful, you’ll need to keep the following things in mind.

1. Sales

How much will you charge for your services? How much of a profit will you make after operational costs? Are there any other ways to bring in revenue besides the car wash itself? Can you also open a shop that sells candy and air fresheners, or can you attach your car wash to a gas station or auto repair garage? Don’t be afraid to think outside of the box when it comes to ways to make money.

2. Services

The modern car wash offers a lot more than squeegee services. For example, you might also provide waxing, polishing or painting services for cosmetic purposes, or you might keep a mechanic around to handle everyday services like oil changes. You might also offer self-service stations for things like pumping air into tires.

3. Maintenance

Car wash maintenance will be one of the most important aspects of your job. You can offer the best prices or services in the world, but if your car wash looks unkempt, drivers aren’t going to want to stop by and take advantage of them! Make sure that your parking lots are clean and your billboards aren’t peeling at the corners. You need to send a good impression of your business even at 50 miles per hour.

4. Feedback

What are customers saying about your business? Good reviews can make or break the reputation of your brand, so don’t take them lightly. Evaluate what customers are telling you through surveys and social media comments, and incorporate their feedback into your plans for the future.

These are just a few things to keep in mind as a car wash owner. As you can see, it’s a lot more complicated than it looks from the outside, so don’t rush any of your decisions. Take your time and make good choices for your car wash business.